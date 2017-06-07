Bryson Tiller, Nike give new life to basketball courts at Wyandotte Park

Bryson spent more than an hour greeting fans and taking pictures. (Source: Amber Powell/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville native turned global superstar Bryson Tiller returned to his hometown on Wednesday to remind his fans that "It's Possible Here."

That message is now front and center on the basketball courts at Wyandotte Park.

Growing up in the Hazelwood neighborhood, Tiller spent much of his childhood at the park. After becoming famous, he made it a goal to refurbish the courts that inspired him along the way.

Tiller recently teamed up with Nike to complete the project. The courts were officially dedicated at a ceremony on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Tiller posted a heartfelt message on Instagram and invited his fans to meet him at Wyandotte Park for the event. Hundreds showed up. He spent more than an hour greeting his fans and taking pictures with them.

Nike hosted a basketball clinic for kids on the new courts during the event.

