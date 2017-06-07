Book returned to library more than 50 years overdue

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A book has found its way back to a Connecticut library - more than 50 years overdue.
Staff members at the Noah Webster Library in West Hartford say they don't know who returned the copy of W.O. Mitchell's "Who Has Seen The Wind." The plot centers on a coming-of-age tale of a young man in Saskatchewan, Canada.
The book was returned Monday with a yellow sticky note reading, "Sorry it has taken so long." It originally was due back Sept. 29, 1965.
Library director Martha Church says she doesn't know how much the fine would be for keeping the book so long. The current library fine is 15 cents per day. Church says it used to be 10 cents a day in 1977.
The library doesn't plan to fine the person who returned the book.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A woman who accuses Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting her in 2004, is returning to the witness stand to testify at the comedian's sexual assault trialMore >>
A woman who accuses Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting her in 2004, is returning to the witness stand to testify at the comedian's sexual assault trialMore >>
The social media posts of a Georgia woman charged with leaking U.S. government secrets to a reporter included sharp opinions on President Donald Trump and concern about the environmentMore >>
The social media posts of a Georgia woman charged with leaking U.S. government secrets to a reporter included sharp opinions on President Donald Trump and concern about the environmentMore >>
Ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn turns over documents to Senate panel investigation Russia's meddling in the electionMore >>
Ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn turns over documents to Senate panel investigation Russia's meddling in the electionMore >>
Ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn turns over documents to Senate panel investigation Russia's meddling in the electionMore >>
Ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn turns over documents to Senate panel investigation Russia's meddling in the electionMore >>
Ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn turns over documents to Senate panel investigation Russia's meddling in the electionMore >>
Ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn turns over documents to Senate panel investigation Russia's meddling in the electionMore >>
Bill Cosby's accuser in the sexual assault case against him entered the courtroom on Day 2 of the comedian's trial, moving a step closer to telling her story publicly for the first timeMore >>
Bill Cosby's accuser in the sexual assault case against him entered the courtroom on Day 2 of the comedian's trial, moving a step closer to telling her story publicly for the first timeMore >>
A study gives reassuring news for breast cancer survivors who want to have childrenMore >>
A study gives reassuring news for breast cancer survivors who want to have childrenMore >>
Bill Cosby has gone on trial in Pennsylvania on charges he drugged and sexually assaulted a woman in 2004More >>
Bill Cosby has gone on trial in Pennsylvania on charges he drugged and sexually assaulted a woman in 2004More >>