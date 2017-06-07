Pittsburgh, graduate transfer at odds over move to UNC

Bill Cosby has gone on trial in Pennsylvania on charges he drugged and sexually assaulted a woman in 2004More >>
Bill Cosby has gone on trial in Pennsylvania on charges he drugged and sexually assaulted a woman in 2004More >>
What happened in Bill Cosby's sexual-assault trialMore >>
What happened in Bill Cosby's sexual-assault trialMore >>
Trump lashes out again at London's mayor on Twitter in the wake of a deadly attack in the cityMore >>
Trump lashes out again at London's mayor on Twitter in the wake of a deadly attack in the cityMore >>
A British artist has recreated the contents of a New York City grocery store entirely in felt... the soft material usually favored by the school-going setMore >>
A British artist has recreated the contents of a New York City grocery store entirely in felt... the soft material usually favored by the school-going setMore >>
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial is underway in the Philadelphia suburbsMore >>
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial is underway in the Philadelphia suburbsMore >>
In wake of London attacks, Trump says Americans are renewing their resolve to protect their country and their allies from a "vile enemy."More >>
In wake of London attacks, Trump says Americans are renewing their resolve to protect their country and their allies from a "vile enemy."More >>
A study finds that having cancer patients use home computers to report problems like nausea and fatigue surprisingly improved survival, by almost half a yearMore >>
A study finds that having cancer patients use home computers to report problems like nausea and fatigue surprisingly improved survival, by almost half a yearMore >>
World leaders are pledging to boost their efforts to curb global warming in response to President Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accordMore >>
World leaders are pledging to boost their efforts to curb global warming in response to President Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accordMore >>
Does the president now believe in climate change? It's a question his aides have taken pains to avoid.More >>
Does the president now believe in climate change? It's a question his aides have taken pains to avoid.More >>
Does the president now believe in climate change? It's a question his aides have taken pains to avoid.More >>
Does the president now believe in climate change? It's a question his aides have taken pains to avoid.More >>