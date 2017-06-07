Grandmother accused in baby's slaying was found sane in 2015

(Rick Sforza/Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG via AP). Colton, Calif., police investigate the scene where a 6-month-old baby was killed and her sister and mother were hospitalized in critical condition after a stabbing attack at their apartment in Colton Mo...

(Rick Sforza/Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG via AP). Colton, Calif., police investigate the scene where a 6-month-old baby was killed and her sister and mother were hospitalized in critical condition after a stabbing attack at their apartment in Colton Mo...

(Rick Sforza/Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG via AP). Colton, Calif., police investigate the scene where a 6-month-old baby was killed and her sister and mother were hospitalized in critical condition after a stabbing attack at their apartment in Colton Mo...

(Colton Police Department via AP). This Tuesday, June 6, 2017, photo provided by the Colton, Calif., Police Department shows Nicole Darrington-Clark, 43. The Southern California woman who was once found not guilty by reason of insanity in the attempted...

By AMY TAXIN and MICHAEL BALSAMOAssociated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A California woman suspected of fatally stabbing her 1-year-old granddaughter and wounding her daughter and another young granddaughter spent nearly a decade in a state psychiatric hospital and outpatient treatment program before a jury ruled in 2015 that her sanity had been restored.

Nicole Darrington-Clark, 43, was sent to the psychiatric facility after being found not guilty by reason of insanity in the stabbing of her 14-year-old son and throwing of her 10-year-old daughter out of a moving minivan in 2005.

The daughter was the same one who was stabbed Monday, according to police.

Darrington-Clark was transferred to an outpatient facility several years later, and two years ago a Los Angeles County Superior Court jury found that her sanity had been restored, which meant she no longer required court-mandated psychiatric treatment.

Dr. Elyn Saks, a law professor at the University of Southern California with expertise in mental health law, said in insanity cases the accused are given the opportunity to resolve their mental health issues through treatment. That can happen quickly, over a long period or never.

Saks said the person can petition the court for a trial - either before a judge or jury - to prove their sanity has been restored, they understand right and wrong, and no longer are a danger to themselves or others.

Ricardo Santiago, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County district attorney's office, said his office "strongly opposed" Darrington-Clark's petition. He noted that unlike criminal trials, jury verdicts in restoration of sanity cases do not have to be unanimous.

An attorney who represented Darrington-Clark at her hearing and a doctor who testified on her behalf did not immediately respond Tuesday to requests for comment. A spokesman at the California Department of State Hospitals said officials can't comment on individual cases.

Darrington-Clark's sister, LaShunda Clark, and father, Samuel Clark, said Tuesday they were concerned about her well-being once treatment ended but added that she seemed to improve. But then she became distraught when she was separated last year from her special needs son, who is now 5.

Since then, she had returned to live with her husband and son in Riverside County and had gone to visit her now-grown daughter and granddaughters Monday in Colton, her sister said, adding she did not know what triggered the attack.

"None of us has slept in the last two days. It has been terrible for our family," LaShunda Clark said. "I just don't understand. We don't know. We're just asking God to just keep her safe."

Investigators have not said if they determined a motive for the attack that killed 1-year-old Damani Trouter. The two wounded victims, whose names were not released, were hospitalized in stable condition.

Darrington-Clark was arrested Tuesday in San Bernardino after deputies found her in a car parked behind a business.

___

Taxin reported from Santa Ana, Calif. Associated Press writer John Antczak in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

___

Follow Amy Taxin on Twitter at http://twitter.com/ataxin and Michael Balsamo at http://twitter.com/MikeBalsamo1.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.