June 6, 2017

A Recipe to End Hunger Summer Food Drive
Virtual Food Drive is now underway!
Runs through June 26
There are no cans, boxes or heavy lifting
It's a *virtual* food drive online to raise funds for hunger relief right here at home
Get a team together or raise funds by yourself
Go to wave 3.com click on community tab and start your drive
Summer Cereal Drive at all 37 Kroger locations
http://www.wave3.com/story/35578548/recipe-to-end-hunger-summer-food-drive
Parents with children can dial 877877 and text the word food to find the nearest feeding site to their family
More sites are added daily
6th Annual Camp Quality Poker Run
Saturday, June 10 with a rain date of June 24
Register, 9-11am
Kickstands up at 11:30am
American Legion, 2107 Crums Lane
Live auction, 50/50 split the pot, food, live music
(502) 681-2954
Camp Quality Kentuckiana
June 25-30
Volunteer Companions needed
Must be 18 and available entire camp week
Register at campqualityusa.org
(502) 507-3235
Awakenings Boutique
Healing & Specialty Gifts
Grand Opening Saturday, 9-2pm
Tuesday-Friday, 9am-6pm
Monday by appointment
10% of sales benefits Norton Cancer Institute
4604 Chamberlain Lane
Chamberlain Pointe Shopping Center
Awakenshop.com
