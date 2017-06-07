June 6, 2017

A Recipe to End Hunger Summer Food Drive

Virtual Food Drive is now underway!

Runs through June 26

There are no cans, boxes or heavy lifting

It's a *virtual* food drive online to raise funds for hunger relief right here at home

Get a team together or raise funds by yourself

Go to wave 3.com click on community tab and start your drive

Summer Cereal Drive at all 37 Kroger locations

http://www.wave3.com/story/35578548/recipe-to-end-hunger-summer-food-drive

Parents with children can dial 877877 and text the word food to find the nearest feeding site to their family

More sites are added daily

6th Annual Camp Quality Poker Run

Saturday, June 10 with a rain date of June 24

Register, 9-11am

Kickstands up at 11:30am

American Legion, 2107 Crums Lane

Live auction, 50/50 split the pot, food, live music

(502) 681-2954

Camp Quality Kentuckiana

June 25-30

Volunteer Companions needed

Must be 18 and available entire camp week

Register at campqualityusa.org

(502) 507-3235

Awakenings Boutique

Healing & Specialty Gifts

Grand Opening Saturday, 9-2pm

Tuesday-Friday, 9am-6pm

Monday by appointment

10% of sales benefits Norton Cancer Institute

4604 Chamberlain Lane

Chamberlain Pointe Shopping Center

Awakenshop.com

