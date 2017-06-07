Kentucky Kingdom extends 'early bird' season pass offer amid scam probe

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Kingdom has extended its "early bird" season pass offer by one week as it works to ascertain how many people may have purchased stolen passes that are invalid.

The amusement park's owner, Ed Hart, said the FBI may join the investigation "because it's a federal crime."

Kentucky Kingdom officials sent an alert Monday night, announcing that thieves stole out-of-state credit cards and used them to purchase hundreds of season passes. They then sold them to local buyers "at a significantly discounted price." Eleven stolen credit card numbers were used to purchase 640 passes worth $38,000, "but that number could grow as the investigation continues," park officials said on Tuesday.

The early bird price for a season pass is $59.95. That price was set to expire at midnight Tuesday when the price was due to jump to $99.95. Kentucky Kingdom said Wednesday morning that it will extend its early bird offer to Tuesday, June 13 at midnight because of the situation with the fraudulently purchased passes.

The extended discount price for season passes are available only at the theme park itself and its website, kentuckykingdom.com. Kroger stores are no longer selling 2017 season passes.

