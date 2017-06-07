Arrest made after large amount of dangerous drug mixture found, numerous ODs

MOUNT STERLING, KY (WAVE) - A Montgomery County man was arrested Tuesday after police and federal agents found him in possession of a large quantity of a dangerous drug mixture, Mount Sterling police said.

MUGSHOTS: June 2017 Roundup

According to a post on the Mount Sterling Police Department's Facebook page, an investigation by local police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives found Jason Blevins, 38, in possession of a large amount of heroin/fentanyl. He was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance.

Mount Sterling police said they have received numerous overdose-related calls in recent weeks.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Bardstown police captain steps down amid controversy

+ Friend describes triple murder victims' relationship with suspect

+ Lyndon double shooting 'just too close to home'

"Our officers and investigators have been hard at work trying to get ahead of this and combat this deadly problem," the post reads. "When you are able to take a large amount of heroin/fentanyl off the street like we were able to do today, it lessens the likely outcome of more overdoses and deaths."

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.