Arrest made after large amount of dangerous drug mixture found, numerous ODs

Some of the streets include Racine and Bohannon Avenues and Homeview Drive.More >>
Some of the streets include Racine and Bohannon Avenues and Homeview Drive.More >>
Neighbors appeared scared to come out of their Partridge Meadows Apartments to talk to about Sunday’s double homicide.More >>
Neighbors appeared scared to come out of their Partridge Meadows Apartments to talk to about Sunday’s double homicide.More >>
Crime scene tape, detectives, and two people shot to death is a scene Jennifer Neuendorff said is foreign to the Partridge Meadows apartment complex.More >>
Crime scene tape, detectives, and two people shot to death is a scene Jennifer Neuendorff said is foreign to the Partridge Meadows apartment complex.More >>
Derrick Miller couldn't keep back tears as he talked about his 21-year-old cousin Ron Stephenson.More >>
Derrick Miller couldn't keep back tears as he talked about his 21-year-old cousin Ron Stephenson.More >>
The arrest was a result of an investigation by Mount Sterling Police and the ATF.More >>
The arrest was a result of an investigation by Mount Sterling Police and the ATF.More >>