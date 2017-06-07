Best and worst Father's Day gifts

Looking for a present for Father's Day? A new study suggests moving away from novelty items. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If you've been to the store lately, Father's Day stuff is everywhere; from cards, to number one Dad mugs, to sports memorabilia lining the shelves.

But is that what Dad really wants this year? A new study says no.

According to this year's Father's Day survey by Ebates, 87 percent of Dads want alone time this year, without their kids.

If you can't leave Dad alone, here are some gifts that are sure to be a hit, but they aren't cheap.

The National Retail Federation is predicting consumers will spend a record-breaking $15.5 billion on Father's Day this year. Nearly four billion of that will go toward a special outing, like a concert, or sporting event.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ New Albany gears up to host first drone race

+ Fans lining up to see Bryson Tiller at unveiling of new basketball courts

+ Sweet Peach's restaurant target of repeated vandalism

Clothing, gift cards, and electronics are all hot items this year. Home improvement supplies, yard work equipment, and tools are also expected to make Dad happy.

Askmen.com surveyed dads who said novelty clothing, like crazy ties, and golfer socks, plus personal hygiene products, useless gadgets, and clothing that say "I'm the best Dad ... cook ... or grill master" aren’t ideal gifts.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.