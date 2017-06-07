Mom: 'It looked like they pulled a toddler out of my belly'

ORANGE PARK, Fla. (AP) - A Florida woman says she knew her stomach was undeniably huge as she approached the end of her pregnancy.
But Christine Corbitt didn't know how big until Carleigh Brooke Corbitt arrived via C-section on May 15, weighing in at 13 pounds, 5 ounces (6 kilograms).
Corbitt tells Action News Jax (http://bit.ly/2sxlQP3 ) that she heard laughter as the doctor was delivering the baby in Orange Park, adding it "looked like they pulled a toddler out of my belly."
Husband Larry Corbitt says the diapers they had on hand don't fit baby Carleigh. He says she's already in size 3 diapers.
He says the baby's due date wasn't until May 20 or 21, so she would have been even bigger had she not arrived early.
The parents say their baby girl is "gorgeous."
