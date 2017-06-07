The Latest: Trump defends tweeting as valuable tool

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump speaks during meeting with House and Senate Leadership in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, June 6, 2017.

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

10:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump is defending his tweeting habit despite complaints from some Republicans that the president's practice can be a distraction.

That's the word from Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York who says Trump raised the issue unprompted at a White House dinner Tuesday night with several GOP senators and House members.

Zeldin told reporters that Trump upheld his tweeting.

Zeldin said Wednesday that the president "definitely believes that the tweets are an important, valuable tool to be able to get out his message over and through mediums when there might be another narrative that's out there that might be a different perspective than what he's trying to get out."

Zeldin says Trump "wasn't like on his heels defensive, but he was talking about it being valuable."

___

3:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump will discuss his plans for a $1 trillion overhaul of the nation's crumbling roads, bridges and waterways during a speech in Ohio Wednesday.

The president will deliver remarks at the Rivertowne Marina in Cincinnati. He's expected to press efforts to repair the nation's aging levees, dams, locks and ports, as well as his larger infrastructure aims.

The speech comes as the White House tries to push past a series of distractions and focus on Trump's legislative agenda.

The White House has yet to detail specifics of the plan, but hopes to finance improvements using public-private partnerships.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.