Fans lining up to see Bryson Tiller at unveiling of new basketball courts

Bryson Tiller with students at Foster Elementary back in March. (Source: Louisville Metro Council)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fans lined up at Wyandotte Park early Wednesday morning, hoping to see rap star and Louisville native Bryson Tiller.

Tiller helped launch the construction of three new basketball courts at 1104 Beecher Street.

Tiller and sports apparel giant Nike donated the money to build the courts. They will join MetroParks honchos and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer at a dedication ceremony later Wednesday.

And Wednesday night, Tiller is scheduled to perform at Mercury Ballroom as part of his Trapsoul Series. The show was just announced last week and sold out quickly.

Tiller will perform again in Louisville in September at KFC Yum! Center.

