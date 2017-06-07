FBI offers $20K for return of disgraced attorney who hasn't been seen in days

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The FBI has offered a $20,000 reward for anyone who can help investigators find disgraced disability attorney Eric Conn.

Conn is the eastern Kentucky lawyer scheduled to be sentenced next month for defrauding the government of nearly $600 million. He was released on bail last year and pleaded guilty in March. He had been ordered to pay more than $30 million in damages.

Conn hasn't been seen since Friday, and the arrest warrant was issued Saturday after the FBI determined Conn had removed his electronic monitoring device. His whereabouts are unknown.

"He's desperate to flea, he's desperate to not be held accountable," Louisville FBI spokeswoman Amy Hess said. "We want people to exercise caution if they see him."

The federal judge who released Conn on bail last year did so despite testimony from an FBI agent that Conn had told at least six people he would flee the country to avoid prison.

Donna Dye, whose husband lost his benefits because of the scheme, said she laughed when she heard the news. She said everyone knew Conn would run.

"This is one of the largest white-collar crime cases that we've experienced in this office," Hess said. "As a result, we have re-directed resources to try to find Mr. Conn and bring him to justice."

Anyone with information on Conn's whereabouts is urged to call the FBI's Louisville office at 263-6000.

Alert: @FBILouisville needs help to find fugitive ERIC CONN. Defrauded SSI of over $500M from taxpayers. #FBI offering $20K reward. pic.twitter.com/ryuFdHeUwe — Aaron Ellis (@aaronellis01) June 7, 2017

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.