GOP congressional candidate doesn't support 'livable wage'

(Branden Camp/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Candidates in Georgia's 6th Congressional District race Republican Karen Handel, left, and Democrat Jon Ossoff prepare to debate Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Atlanta. The two meet in a June 20 special e...

(Branden Camp/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Candidates in Georgia's 6th Congressional District race Republican Karen Handel, left, and Democrat Jon Ossoff prepare to debate Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Atlanta. The two meet in a June 20 special e...

(Branden Camp/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Candidates in Georgia's 6th Congressional District race Republican Karen Handel, left, and Democrat Jon Ossoff prepare to debate Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Atlanta. The two meet in a June 20 special e...

(Branden Camp/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Candidates in Georgia's 6th Congressional District race Republican Karen Handel, left, and Democrat Jon Ossoff shake hands after a debate Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Atlanta. The two meet in a June 20 ...

(Branden Camp/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Candidates in Georgia's 6th Congressional District race Republican Karen Handel, left, and Democrat Jon Ossoff shake hands after a debate Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Atlanta. The two meet in a June 20 ...

By BILL BARROWAssociated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - A Republican candidate in a nationally watched Georgia congressional race says she doesn't support a "livable wage."

That was the way Karen Handel explained her opposition to a minimum-wage increase during a debate Tuesday night with Jon Ossoff, a Democratic upstart who has become a face of the opposition movement to President Donald Trump and is aiming for an upset that would rock Washington ahead of the 2018 midterms.

Handel, a former Georgia secretary of state, was repeating the phrasing Ossoff had just used to explain his limited support for mandate wage increases that he said would yield a "livable wage," and her position follows standard Republican orthodoxy on Capitol Hill.

But her choice of words - "I do not support a livable wage" - could become fodder against her before the June 20 special election in Georgia's 6th Congressional District. And it certainly could become grist as Democrats nationally continue their efforts to frame Trump and Republicans as foes of the working class.

Federal minimum wage is $7.25. Many states and cities have higher minimums, though Georgia is not among them. There is a national labor movement to increase the federal mark to $15 an hour, and many Democrats in Congress advocate at least a $10.10 hourly wage.

Handel did not take questions Tuesday night from media, and her campaign did not immediately respond to questions Wednesday about her remarks.

Handel and Ossoff are embroiled in an expensive special election that has become a proxy for the national political atmosphere. The affluent suburban Atlanta district has elected a Republican since 1978, but Trump barely won here in November, giving Ossoff an opening if he can woo enough independents and even moderate Republicans.

Democrats needs to flip 24 Republican seats by next November to reclaim a House majority, and the national party has identified the Georgia seat as the best shot for a pickup in a round of special elections this spring. Republicans already have held on to open seats in Kansas and Montana.

The Georgia district's makeup - the median household income is about 60 percent higher than the national mark - explains why Ossoff did not immediately pounce on Handel's statement about wages.

Handel, answering a panelist's question after Ossoff, called the matter a "fundamental difference" between the two candidates. After stating her opposition to a "livable wage," she echoed standard Republican theory about government avoiding mandates on businesses, arguing that freeing employers to make decisions enables them "to do what they do best ... create jobs." That, she said, results in higher wages.

A federally imposed hike, she said, would "dramatically hurt" businesses.

Ossoff, who frames himself as a centrist despite his support from the grassroots left nationally, answered the question cautiously himself.

He said he supports increases "indexed to cost-of-living," meaning different communities could set different wages. He specifically cited higher costs in urban areas. And he said he would advocate step raises over time, so that businesses could absorb the cost increases.

That position largely reflects what Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said in 2016, in contrast to her primary rival and liberal hero Bernie Sanders, who advocated the $15 per hour standard.

Ossoff and Handel have tried for weeks to downplay the national significance of their contest, insisting the race is about Georgia voters. But that facade crumbled throughout the one-hour debate.

Handel repeatedly cast Ossoff as a tool of "the most liberal elements of the Democratic Party," and mentioned House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, about a dozen times.

"Your values are from 3,000 miles away in San Francisco," Handel told Ossoff.

Ossoff countered with catchphrases of his own.

"I'll work with anyone in Washington," he promised, describing himself as "an independent voice."

___

Follow Barrow on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BillBarrowAP

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.