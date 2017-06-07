Victim robbed, beaten at apartment building near UofL; suspect arrested

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An arrest was made Tuesday after a man was robbed at gunpoint at an apartment complex near the University of Louisville campus.

According to an arrest report, Alexandre S. Harrison, 19, lured a man he knows inside The Nine at Louisville, a student apartment complex near UofL on May 25. Police said the two of them walked into a stairwell, and then Harrison walked up one flight of stairs. He returned with a man who pulled out a handgun, aimed at the victim and said, "Give me everything."

The report states the suspects starting beating the victim, hitting him with the gun and kicking him, breaking his glasses in the process.

Police said the men took $100 in cash from the victim, left the building and jumped into a waiting car that was driven by a third suspect.

Several days later, an employee of the apartment complex saw two of the suspects inside the building again and called UofL police. An officer was able to identify both of them through surveillance video of the robbery.

Harrison is charged with first-degree robbery.



