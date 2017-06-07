Stolen vehicle containing bullet holes, blood found behind house; body found nearby

Police are investigating a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood. (Source: Maira Ansari, Wave 3 News)

The house is located on the 2700 block of Dumesnil Street. (Source: Maira Ansari, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are responding to a homicide in the Parkland neighborhood.

MUGSHOTS: June 2017 Roundup

Police say a stolen vehicle was found with bullet holes and blood in it behind a home in the 2700 block of Dumesnil Street. The victim was located a few houses away.

No other information is available right now.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Neighbor describes relationship between triple murder suspect, victims

+ La Grange council votes to demolish home of accused rapist

+ Sweet Peach's restaurant repeatedly vandalized

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.