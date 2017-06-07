Scammers impersonating McCracken Co., KY Sheriff's Department

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department have received numerous telephone reports from area residents stating that they had received calls from an individual claiming to be a “Sgt. Davis” with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department.

The caller states that there are active arrest warrants for them and that they need to call a telephone number to get instructions on how to send in money to get this taken care of.

The caller goes on to say that if they do not, they will be arrested.

Officials are saying that law enforcement agencies do not in any circumstances handle arrest warrants in this manner, ever.

With the new technology that is available, scammers are able to make any telephone number they wish to appear of someone’s caller ID, which in some situations may help in trying to convince the caller that the call is legitimate. The sheriff’s department is looking into this matter. Authorities say you should ignore these types of calls and we would suggest to just hang up.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.