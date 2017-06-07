New Albany gears up to host first drone race

The New Albany Cup was previously planned for April, but had to be rescheduled. (Source: City of New Albany)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) – The city of New Albany is gearing up to host its first drone race.

The New Albany Drone Cup is happening this weekend at the riverfront amphitheater. The competition is part of the larger FBV Race League season, and one of five events.

Race Director Wai Lam encouraged spectators to come check out the free event.

“The pilots that complete the most laps will be the highest rank,” Lam said. “After that point we will rank them in terms of how many laps that they do. Then we will put them into a bracket in which they will face off against other to determine who is going to be first, second and third.”

A ten foot protective net will be set up for safety, as some drones can travel at speeds of 80 miles per hour.

“You can think of it as March Madness when we get into the bracket system in which pilots are going to be competing head to head with each other,” Lam said.

In between racing rounds, aerial pilots will get the chance to take to the skies.

“You’re going to see a mix of drones flying throughout the day,” Lam said. “It’s going to be the racing, and it’s going to be the aerial photography guys. There’s also a lot of people with 3-D printers, so you’ll probably be seeing a lot of 3-D printing, and any technology that’s related to drones.”

The event is June 10 and 11 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Lam says there will be raffles and numerous drone giveaways.

The New Albany Cup was previously planned for April, but had to be rescheduled due to weather.

