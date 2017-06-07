Woman accused of using 4-year-old son to steal from tech store

Blair has been summoned to appear in court on June 13th. (Source: Raycom News Network)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville woman is charged with theft after police said she stole from a tech store on Breckinridge Lane.

In February 2017, Angela Blair, 34, entered Simply Mac with a child, and a former employee of the business, according a police report.

MUGSHOTS: June 2017 Roundup

Blair told a current employee that her four-year-old son needed to use the restroom; the restroom at the business leads to the stockroom.

While the former employee acted as a distraction, Blair entered the stockroom and took several items, including iPhones and Beats headphones. She hid the stolen items in her purse and clothing and left the store.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Stolen vehicle containing bullet holes, blood found behind house; body found nearby

+ Victim robbed, beaten at apartment building near UofL; suspect arrested

+ Sweet Peach's restaurant target of repeated vandalism

Blair then re-entered the store and took more items, according to the report. The entire incident was captured on surveillance video.

Blair was identified through the store's knowledge of the former employee. She is charged with theft and unlawful transaction with a minor, and has been summoned to appear in court on June 13.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.