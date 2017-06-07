Police asking for help to find missing NKY teenager - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Police asking for help to find missing NKY teenager

ERLANGER, KY (FOX19) -

Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager.

Megan Horton, 19, was last seen Saturday, June 3.

Investigators said she left her home and has not returned.

Horton has been entered in the national database as a missing person. 

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call police.

