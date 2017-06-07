NASA picks 12 new astronauts from crush of applicants

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - NASA has chosen 12 new astronauts from its biggest pool of applicants ever.
Vice President Mike Pence attended Wednesday's announcement of the Astronaut Class of 2017 at Johnson Space Center in Houston.
More than 18,300 people threw their hats into the space ring. That's more than double the previous record of 8,000, set in 1978 when the space shuttles were close to launching.
The seven men and five women selected Wednesday will join 44 astronauts already in the NASA corps. U.S. astronauts haven't launched from home soil since 2011. But that could change next year.
After two years of training, the newbies may end up riding commercial rockets to the International Space Station, or flying beyond the moon in NASA's Orion spacecraft. Their ultimate destination could be Mars.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A woman who accuses Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting her in 2004, is returning to the witness stand to testify at the comedian's sexual assault trialMore >>
A woman who accuses Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting her in 2004, is returning to the witness stand to testify at the comedian's sexual assault trialMore >>
The social media posts of a Georgia woman charged with leaking U.S. government secrets to a reporter included sharp opinions on President Donald Trump and concern about the environmentMore >>
The social media posts of a Georgia woman charged with leaking U.S. government secrets to a reporter included sharp opinions on President Donald Trump and concern about the environmentMore >>
Ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn turns over documents to Senate panel investigation Russia's meddling in the electionMore >>
Ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn turns over documents to Senate panel investigation Russia's meddling in the electionMore >>
Ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn turns over documents to Senate panel investigation Russia's meddling in the electionMore >>
Ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn turns over documents to Senate panel investigation Russia's meddling in the electionMore >>
Ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn turns over documents to Senate panel investigation Russia's meddling in the electionMore >>
Ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn turns over documents to Senate panel investigation Russia's meddling in the electionMore >>
Bill Cosby's accuser in the sexual assault case against him entered the courtroom on Day 2 of the comedian's trial, moving a step closer to telling her story publicly for the first timeMore >>
Bill Cosby's accuser in the sexual assault case against him entered the courtroom on Day 2 of the comedian's trial, moving a step closer to telling her story publicly for the first timeMore >>
A study gives reassuring news for breast cancer survivors who want to have childrenMore >>
A study gives reassuring news for breast cancer survivors who want to have childrenMore >>
Bill Cosby has gone on trial in Pennsylvania on charges he drugged and sexually assaulted a woman in 2004More >>
Bill Cosby has gone on trial in Pennsylvania on charges he drugged and sexually assaulted a woman in 2004More >>