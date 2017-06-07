Police: Judge could face more charges in sex crime case

A former Campbell County district judge charged with six more counts of human trafficking on Tuesday, could be facing additional criminal charges, according to police.

Right now, Timothy Nolan, 70, of California, KY, faces a variety of charges, including human trafficking, human trafficking with a person under 18, rape, unlawful transaction with a minor and prostitution.

Campbell County Police posted to social media Wednesday, asking for any other victims to come forward.

"This investigation continues to be active and the agency is presently investigating even more allegations of criminal wrong doing not as yet charged," the posts reads.

Nolan served on the Campbell County School Board, but has since resigned.

According to Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear, the crimes occurred in between 2010 and 2017.

Nolan was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Campbell County Detention Center.

He's being held on a $750,000 bond.

If you believe yourself to be a victim, or have information about potential victims, you're asked to contact the Campbell County Police Department at 859-547-3100.

