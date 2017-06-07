Police: Son kills father who was trying to stop him from driving drunk

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A 78-year-old Shepherdsville man, who police said was attacked by his son on Monday while trying to stop him from driving drunk, has died of his injuries.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Paul J. Shepherd died on Tuesday of blunt force injuries he suffered during the assault about 7:20 p.m. Monday outside his home in the 400 block of Tollview Road.

MUGSHOTS: June 2017 Roundup

The victim's girlfriend told police that Shepherd became involved in a physical altercation with his son, Joseph Wesley Shepherd, 48, also of Shepherdsville, while trying to retrieve his son's car keys to keep him from driving while intoxicated. The woman said Paul Shepherd became unresponsive during the fight, which took place next to Joseph Shepherd's vehicle.

Police said they learned from a doctor treating the elder man at a hospital later Monday night that he had fractured two vertebrae, which caused him to be unable to breathe and ultimately would kill him.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Body found in backyard of home in Parkland

+ FBI offers $20K reward for missing, disgraced attorney

+ AG: Bevin acted illegally in reorganizing education boards

The younger man is charged with first-degree assault, but he likely will face upgraded charges.

The Shepherdsville Police Department is investigating.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.