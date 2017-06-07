The Latest: Family says slain woman was dedicated mom

(Chris Detrick/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP). Police officers investigate the scene of a shooting in Sandy, Utah, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Utah police say the shooter in a suburban Salt Lake City neighborhood is among several people who died in the incid...

SANDY, Utah (AP) - The Latest on a Utah shooting that killed two adults and a child and left two other children injured (all times local):

6 p.m.

A spokesman for the family of a woman killed along with her son in a suburban Utah shooting that also injured two other children says she was a dedicated mother who liked to work out and cheer for her sons at soccer games.

Family friend Jeff White says 39-year-old victim Memorez (MEM-or-ay) Rackley had three sons. He says the family is reeling from the loss of two loved ones and critical injuries to another son.

Police say Rackley was walking two of her sons home from elementary school when 32-year-old Jeremy Patterson rammed the car they were riding in and then opened fire.

Rackley was killed along with her 6-year-old son. Her 9-year-old son was also injured, as well as a girl whose mother had picked up the victims near the elementary school.

___

5:30 p.m.

Police say a Utah woman fatally shot in an attack that also killed her son filed a telephone harassment report against the shooter days before she was killed.

Sandy police Sgt. Jason Nielsen said Wednesday that victim Memorez (MEM-or-ay) Rackley called police early Saturday morning and reported the harassment. Police have said they had some sort of relationship.

He says Rackley asked officers to tell Jeremy Patterson to stop contacting her. Nielsen says an officer contacted Patterson.

Nielsen declined to say what the outcome of that conversation was, or detail the nature of the harassment.

Police say Rackley was shot and killed Tuesday as she walked her two sons home from school.

One 6-year-old boy was also killed and two other children were hurt before police say Patterson turned the gun on himself.

___

12 p.m.

Police say a Utah man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he killed a woman and her son in a shooting that also hurt two other children.

Sandy police Sgt. Jason Nielsen said Wednesday that 32-year-old Jeremy Patterson shot himself after killing 39-year-old victim Memorez (MEM-or-ay) Rackley and her 6-year-old son. Authorities say the two had been in a relationship.

A 9-year-old son of Rackley was also shot and is hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Nielsen says Rackley and her sons were in the car of another woman who had stopped to pick them up as they walked home from the boys' elementary school after school ended for the day Tuesday.

The driver was not hurt but her 8-year-old daughter was injured in the shooting. The girl is in stable condition.

Police did not identify the driver, her daughter or Rackley's sons.

__

11 a.m.

Police have identified a Utah man found dead after authorities say he killed a woman and her son in a shooting that injured two other children.

Sandy police said 32-year-old Jeremy Patterson had been in a relationship with the woman who died, 39-year-old victim Memorez (MEM-or-ay) Rackley.

Police say Patterson was not the father of the two children who were with Rackley.

She and her two sons were in a car after being picked up by a female driver described by authorities as a good Samaritan.

Moments after the unidentified driver picked up Rackley, Patterson rammed the car with his vehicle. Police say he then got out and started shooting.

Rackley and her 6-year-old son were killed. Her 9-year-old son and the daughter of the female driver were injured.

The woman described as a good Samaritan was not hospitalized.

Police have not said how Patterson died.

___

9:45 a.m.

Utah school officials say a boy killed in a shooting that also left his mother dead was a kindergartner at an elementary school about six blocks away from where the violence unfolded.

Canyons district spokesman Jeff Haney said Wednesday that two other children injured in the shooting are also students at Brookwood Elementary in Sandy, Utah.

He says one child is a 5th grade boy. He did not immediately have additional information the second child, a girl.

He says Wednesday is Brookwood's last-day of school before summer.

Police say the three died in an apparent domestic dispute after a woman and two children were picked up by second woman who also had a child in her car.

Police say a man rammed the car, then started shooting. He was found dead along with the woman and boy.

