The Latest: Police say suspect in Utah shooting shot self

(Chris Detrick/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP). Police officers investigate the scene of a shooting in Sandy, Utah, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Utah police say the shooter in a suburban Salt Lake City neighborhood is among several people who died in the incid...

(Chris Detrick/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP). Police officers investigate the scene of a shooting in Sandy, Utah, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Utah police say the shooter in a suburban Salt Lake City neighborhood is among several people who died in the incid...

(Chris Detrick/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP). Police officers investigate the scene of a shooting in Sandy, Utah, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Utah police say the shooter in a suburban Salt Lake City neighborhood is among several people who died in the incid...

(Chris Detrick/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP). Police officers investigate the scene of a shooting in Sandy, Utah, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Utah police say the shooter in a suburban Salt Lake City neighborhood is among several people who died in the incid...

(Chris Detrick/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP). Community members look on as police officers investigate the scene of a shooting in Sandy, Utah, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Utah police say the shooter in a suburban Salt Lake City neighborhood is among several...

SANDY, Utah (AP) - The Latest on a Utah shooting that killed two adults and a child and left two other children injured (all times local):

12 p.m.

Police say a Utah man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he killed a woman and her son in a shooting that also hurt two other children.

Sandy police Sgt. Jason Nielsen said Wednesday that 32-year-old Jeremy Patterson shot himself after killing 39-year-old victim Memorez (MEM-or-ay) Rackley and her 6-year-old son. Authorities say the two had been in a relationship.

A 9-year-old son of Rackley was also shot and is hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Nielsen says Rackley and her sons were in the car of another woman who had stopped to pick them up as they walked home from the boys' elementary school after school ended for the day Tuesday.

The driver was not hurt but her 8-year-old daughter was injured in the shooting. The girl is in stable condition.

Police did not identify the driver, her daughter or Rackley's sons.

__

11 a.m.

Police have identified a Utah man found dead after authorities say he killed a woman and her son in a shooting that injured two other children.

Sandy police said 32-year-old Jeremy Patterson had been in a relationship with the woman who died, 39-year-old victim Memorez (MEM-or-ay) Rackley.

Police say Patterson was not the father of the two children who were with Rackley.

She and her two sons were in a car after being picked up by a female driver described by authorities as a good Samaritan.

Moments after the unidentified driver picked up Rackley, Patterson rammed the car with his vehicle. Police say he then got out and started shooting.

Rackley and her 6-year-old son were killed. Her 9-year-old son and the daughter of the female driver were injured.

The woman described as a good Samaritan was not hospitalized.

Police have not said how Patterson died.

___

9:45 a.m.

Utah school officials say a boy killed in a shooting that also left his mother dead was a kindergartner at an elementary school about six blocks away from where the violence unfolded.

Canyons district spokesman Jeff Haney said Wednesday that two other children injured in the shooting are also students at Brookwood Elementary in Sandy, Utah.

He says one child is a 5th grade boy. He did not immediately have additional information the second child, a girl.

He says Wednesday is Brookwood's last-day of school before summer.

Police say the three died in an apparent domestic dispute after a woman and two children were picked up by second woman who also had a child in her car.

Police say a man rammed the car, then started shooting. He was found dead along with the woman and boy.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.