Foiled by stuck subway train, grad to get personal ceremony

NEW YORK (AP) - A nursing student who celebrated a makeshift graduation on a New York City subway train after a train breakdown made him miss the actual ceremony is getting a personalized graduation.
Hunter College president Jennifer Raab and nursing school dean Gail McCain will hold a ceremony on Thursday to give Jerich Alcantara his diploma.
Alcantara was on his way to commencement on May 30 when his E train stalled. Passengers waited an hour and a half for a rescue train. Once the rescue train arrived there were more delays.
Friends, family members and strangers threw Alcantara an impromptu ceremony while they waited. Video posted to Facebook shows a friend handing Alcantara a mock diploma.
Hunter officials say Alcantara isn't trusting the subway for Thursday's do-over ceremony. He'll arrive by car.
This story has been corrected to show the student's surname is Alcantara, not Alcantra.
