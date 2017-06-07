New restaurant set to move onto Whiskey Row

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A second tenant is slated to move into a multi-million-dollar development in downtown Louisville.

The Hall on Washington Street is a German beer hall-inspired eatery set to open in January 2018, according to a news release.

Whiskey Row is located just a half block east of the KFC Yum! Center, and several blocks away from three major interstates.

The historic building was home to offices and warehouses of several Kentucky distillers in the 19th and 20th centuries.

Now, the building is equipped with exposed brick walls, hardwood floors and windows overlooking Main and Washington streets.

Apartments, offices, live music venues and more restaurants also are in the works at the development.

