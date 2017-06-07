TONIGHT AT 11: Louisville businessman proposing new aquarium at Champions Park

The aquarium would include a water park, an amusement park and a dinosaur museum.

A local businessman is proposing a new aquarium in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The lure to Louisville could soon be getting stronger as talks of an aquarium heat up.

Architecture firm Luckett & Farley shared renderings with WAVE 3 News this week.

The plan calls for a two-story attraction at Louisville's Champions Park called "Worlds of Fun."

It would include a water park, an amusement park and a dinosaur museum.

It's a proposal by Louisville businessman Ed Dana, who's created a website called KentuckyOceans.com.

