TONIGHT AT 11: Louisville businessman proposing new aquarium at Champions Park

TONIGHT AT 11: Louisville businessman proposing new aquarium at Champions Park

By John P. Wise, Director of Digital Media
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The lure to Louisville could soon be getting stronger as talks of an aquarium heat up.

Architecture firm Luckett & Farley shared renderings with WAVE 3 News this week.

The plan calls for a two-story attraction at Louisville's Champions Park called "Worlds of Fun."

It would include a water park, an amusement park and a dinosaur museum.

It's a proposal by Louisville businessman Ed Dana, who's created a website called KentuckyOceans.com.

WAVE 3 News' William Joy will have more from Dana tonight at 11.

