New Indiana, Kentucky Planned Parenthood leader named

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAVE) - Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky (PPINK) has named a successor to replace its retiring, long-time president.

Christie Gillespie will take over the area chapter of the women's health services non-profit on July 1st.

With more than 25 years of leadership experience with nonprofits, most recently at United Way of Central Indiana, she called Planned Parenthood's "mission more important than ever."

"I believe that PPINK’s mission is more important than ever and am excited by the opportunity to lead this amazing organization," said Gillespie. "I have been a long-standing supporter of PPINK and am looking forward to ensuring the people of Indiana and Kentucky continue to receive the quality health care PPINK provides."

