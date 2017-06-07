Teens come to the rescue of friend hurt in pool accident

More than 300 #CamStrong t-shirts have been ordered so far. (Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, (WAVE) - Frightening moments as teens rush to save a friend's life by the pool.

"It was really scary. Probably the scariest thing I've ever seen," Adam Wheeler said. Wheeler is one of the teens who worked to help Cambron Burke, 18, after the accident.

Now, the community is rallying to help Burke's family, after the teen was critically injured during a pool party at a Mount Washington home.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Norton Cancer Institute building facility in Brownsboro

+ New Albany gears up to host first drone race

+ Bryson Tiller, Nike give new life to basketball courts at Wyandotte Park

WAVE 3 News has been told only about 10 people were around when the accident happened. Other guests were arriving when they walked in to witness the frantic rescue.

"You hear the stories and you think that's not going to happen to me," Wheeler said. "That's not going to happen to one of my friends."

But, it did happen. On June 3, Wheeler and Justin Douthat found themselves in a nightmare.

Wheeler spotted his friend Burke, known as Cam, seemingly lifeless in the swimming pool. Several friends jumped in to pull Burke out, but it wasn't easy. The former Bullitt East basketball player is 6'4 and 220 pounds.

"His lips were blue," Wheeler said.

"I felt for his pulse and I couldn't find one." Douthat added. "Whenever we pulled him out of the water, I really just cried the whole time. I didn't really know what to do."

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Friends and a parent started alternating CPR until EMS arrived. They believe Burke unknowingly dived into a shallow part of the pool, or did a cannonball. He possibly hit his knee to his chin, injuring his spine, and at least partially paralyzing him.

"It's just very heartbreaking, honestly," longtime friend Grayson Payne said.

Payne said the terrible accident couldn't have happened to a nicer person.

"He's got one of the biggest hearts," Payne said of Burke, "He loves everyone and I've never seen him treat anyone bad. I've never seen him be mean."

Too many people came to the hospital to see Burke, which led to his family asking for privacy. Now, they are providing updates on a Facebook page.

>> WATCH: Connie's report here

Grayson said his friend is strong, which is why he's selling t-shirts with the phrase #CamStrong. The designs by Jordan Hasty aim to help the Burke family. With more than 300 orders already, his mother Shelly Bitner stepped-in to help. Bitner said she was very proud of the teens.

"Very, proud of all of these kids," Bitner said. "Every one of them."

Anyone who would like to help the family can go to the Facebook page CambronUpdates. There, you can find the t-shirts and a link to a Gofundme page.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.