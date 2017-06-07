Father's Day events around WAVE Country

Looking for a present for Father's Day? A new study suggests moving away from novelty items. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Father's Day is upon us. Still looking for a fun place to take dad or the father figure in your life? Here are a few options to choose from.

J. Graham’s Cafe at the Brown Hotel (335 W Broadway) : Treat Dad to the ultimate brunch buffet at Louisville’s historic Brown Hotel. Sunday, June 18, J. Graham’s Café will offer a special Grill and Chill Brunch buffet with a feast fit for a king including grilled watermelon salad, French toast kabobs, breakfast burgers, fork tender BBQ ribs, double-dipped fried chicken, chimichurri skirt steak, white chocolate bread pudding and more. The cost for the Father’s Day brunch including coffee, tea or juice is $32 per person or $18 per person for children ages 4 to 12, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations can be made for seatings at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. For more information or to make reservations, please call 502-583-1234 extension 7225.



: Fathers get into the Zoo free on Sunday, June 18 courtesy of the Ford Motor Company as a part of June at the Zoo. Zoo keepers will talk about fathers in the wild. Copper & Kings: Copper & Kings is offering dads a free tour on Sunday, June 18th between 11:00 am and 4:00 pm. The hour-long tour includes a behind-the-scenes look of the American Brandy & absinthe distillery, plus three 1/2 oz. tastings for those 21+ following the tour. Click here to reserve a tour.

