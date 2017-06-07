Norton Cancer Institute building facility in Brownsboro

The Browsboro facility will be a three-story structure next to the existing hospital. (Source: Norton Healthcare)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare has announced plans for a new $38 million cancer center in Brownsboro.

Norton Cancer Institute - Brownsboro will be a freestanding, three-story structure next to the existing hospital.

On Thursday, guests were able to hear testimonies from cancer survivors, and leave inspirational messages on concrete. The designs will be used in the new facility's landscaping, according to a news release.

Kentucky has one of the highest rates of cancer in the country. Dr. Joseph Flynn, executive director of Norton Cancer Institute, said the disease disproportionately impacts people over age 65.

"Cancer's growing, and if you look at the aging population it's growing 15 percent a year," Flynn said. "So having that ability to take care of patients where they're living is really important to us."

Norton Cancer Institute serves more than 4,000 newly diagnosed cancer patients a year.

The Brownsboro facility is expected to be finished in October 2018.

