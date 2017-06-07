The Latest: Chilly weather not cooling Cavs fans for Game 3

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James shoots during warmups for Game 3 between the Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors in basketball's NBA Finals, in Cleveland, Wednesday, June 7, 2017.

CLEVELAND (AP) - The Latest on Game 3 of the NBA Finals (all times local):

7:15 p.m.

Basketball season. Football weather.

Cavaliers' fans swapped T-shirts and shorts for long sleeves and sweat shirts as unusually cool spring weather had Cleveland feeling fall-like on Wednesday night hours before Game 3 of the NBA Finals. But despite the chilly weather, Clevelanders were fired up to see if the Cavs can climb back into the series after losing Games 1 and 2 on the road to Golden State by a combined 41 points.

Cleveland was in the same spot a year ago, but that was before the Warriors added Kevin Durant to a 73-win team.

Bars and restaurants were overflowing with patrons along East Fourth Street about three basketball courts distance away from Quicken Loans Arena, which will be filled with 20,000 screaming fans looking for the Cavs to take their first step toward another comeback.

Security was extremely tight outside the arena as fans were required to pass through metal detectors in order to take part in events on the plaza between the Q and Progressive Field, home of the Cleveland Indians. Once inside, some fans launched jump shots on outdoor courts while others positioned themselves for prime seats to watch the game on a giant screen.

