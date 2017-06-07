Teens dance with loaded gun in school bathroom on Snapchat

Police arrested two teens after they shared a video of themselves playing with a loaded gun at school. (Source: WISN/Snapchat video/CNN)

WHITEFISH BAY, WI (WISN/CNN) – A pair of teenage freshmen in a Wisconsin high school were arrested after dancing around with a loaded gun in a school bathroom.

Authorities didn't have a difficult time identifying them, as they took video of the incident and shared it on Snapchat.

Police were called to Whitefish Bay High School after administrators saw a Snapchat video of two freshmen dancing with a loaded handgun at school.

"We went to the house of the one 15-year-old who lives in Whitefish Bay and found the gun loaded behind the bed where the boy had been laying," Whitefish Police Chief Michael Young said.

Young said they arrested the second boy at his Milwaukee home.

They took both boys to juvenile detention.

Students said the video of the two teens playing with the gun in a school restroom has made it around campus and is a scary distraction during this exam week.

"I think the scariest part of this is that they had it with them all day at school so at any point something could have gone wrong and there could have been a terrible accident going on," student Eliot Hatch said.

Parent Mohammad Arif said he's thankful the school and police took quick action.

Police said they had contact with both teens in the past and that the gun was stolen.

One of the kids had hoped to sell it to a classmate. That sale never happened.

School officials said there is no danger to students and final exams will go on as scheduled.

