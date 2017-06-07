Teens dance with loaded gun in school bathroom on Snapchat

Parents are complaining that the person shown flipping off the White House in a viral photo is a local middle school teacher who was on a trip to Washington DC with students at the time.More >>
Parents are complaining that the person shown flipping off the White House in a viral photo is a local middle school teacher who was on a trip to Washington DC with students at the time.More >>
Former FBI Director James Comey released a prepared release less than 24 hours before his much-anticipated testimony before Congress.More >>
Former FBI Director James Comey released a prepared release less than 24 hours before his much-anticipated testimony before Congress.More >>
Police in Racine, WI, are training their dogs in a haunted house to prepare them for the scary situations they will face on the street.More >>
Police in Racine, WI, are training their dogs in a haunted house to prepare them for the scary situations they will face on the street.More >>
Police arrested two teens after they shared a video of themselves playing with a loaded gun at school.More >>
Police arrested two teens after they shared a video of themselves playing with a loaded gun at school.More >>
A 7-year-old girl is demonstrating her appreciation for the work of police officers by traveling across the United States to hug some in each state.More >>
A 7-year-old girl is demonstrating her appreciation for the work of police officers by traveling across the United States to hug some in each state.More >>