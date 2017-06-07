West Buechel Police Chief resigns

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The West Buechel Mayor has confirmed that city's police chief has resigned.

Chief Gary Sharp met with Mayor Richards on Wednesday and tendered his resignation, the mayor verified.

The mayor accepted the resignation and is now working with the city attorney to determine the command staff's next steps.

No official reason has been given for the resignation.

