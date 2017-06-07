7-year-old on Parkland neighborhood violence: 'It makes me feel sad'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jericho Moore was just 18 years old. His mother told WAVE 3 News that he was gunned down in the middle of the day---becoming yet another of Louisville's homicide victims.

Moore's body was found Wednesday afternoon behind some homes on Dumesnil and 28th Streets in the Parkland neighborhood.

"I got to see my baby yesterday," Moore's mother, Misty Tweedy said. "And I got to talk to him and hold him and tell him how much I loved him. I begged him to get off the streets. But I am just saying, no one wants to go through this."

PREVIOUS STORY: Stolen vehicle containing bullet holes, blood found behind house; body found nearby

Tweedy admitted her son had been in trouble before. His aunt said they got worried when they couldn't get a hold of him and heard he'd been in some sort of a fight. She said she started calling hospitals until she got word of this scene.

The 2700 block of Dumesnil is notorious for violence but it's also a place surrounded by three daycares.

On Wednesday, parents were picking up their children asking about the crime scene and what happened. Just a few houses down, children had made a makeshift playground.

"We play tag. We play hide and seek," 7-year-old Keniya Henderson said. "We play football."

Their laughter seemed to drown out the violent world around them; a world they may not understand, but do have to face.

"When I pulled up there was a whole lot of polices," Henderson remembered. "Somebody got shot over there. And over here," she pointed.

Henderson lives on the corner of Dumesnil and 28th. That's just a few houses down from where Moore was gunned down Wednesday morning and across from where another man was shot and killed on Memorial Day.

"I just think a child should be safe and they shouldn't be having to worry about the stuff that goes on outside," Vauzaskia Wadelle said. She manages Peanut Butter Jelly Kinder College. It's one of three daycares surrounding the block.

Wadelle explained that once the children enter their doors, the only thing they have to worry about is being children.

"They should be getting ready for college and stuff like that instead of having to worry about, you know, am I going to get shot today, you know what I am saying?" Wadelle said.

In the last 4 weeks, there've been eight assaults on this block, some of them shootings according to LMPD.

Henderson knows, sometimes bad things happen: "It makes me feel sad."

But Keniya Henderson does have some hope.

"I want to be the police and help the community," she said.

