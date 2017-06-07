FBI to hold special recruitment program in Louisville

FBI leaders said they hope to show all communities what it's really like to work for the FBI. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking to hire folks from right here in WAVE Country.

The FBI will host the Louisville Diversity Agent Recruitment Program on Wednesday, July 26 at the Muhammed Ali Center.

The event will last from 6 to 8 p.m.

FBI leaders said they hope to show all communities what it's really like to work for the FBI.

"Our goal here is to get people who may not have thought of the FBI as a career before," Amy Hess, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Louisville Field Office, said.

To register for the event visit FBIJobs.gov. Click Apply to Jobs, then Talent Networks, and DAR Louisville Talent Network.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Bhavna Patel at bhavna.patel@ic.fbi.gov.

