Wuntayk Timmy shows support for friend Bryson Tiller

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Wuntayk Timmy, a well-known rapper from Louisville, was right by his friend's side on Wednesday as he dedicated new basketball courts at Wyandotte Park.

That friend, of course, is Bryson Tiller.

"It's probably the most authentic and giving thing you can do for a community," Wuntyak said about Tiller's deal with Nike to refurbish the courts. "Because every kid wants to play basketball. If they don't want to play basketball, they like watching it."

Timmy and Bryson started their careers together years ago and have stuck with each other through Tiller's rise to super-stardom.

"We've been doing music for maybe seven, eight years. We locked in for a summer and did a bunch of songs, and ever since then, that's my homie."

Wuntyak knew from the beginning that his friend had a bright career ahead of him.

"This is amazing to me, because when I met him I told him, 'It's different. I guarantee you're gonna get it'," Timmy recalled.

Wuntayk Timmy and Bryson Tiller dropped a song called Cake leading up to the release of Tiller's sophomore album, True to Self. Cake has been getting major spins on radio and its popularity continues to grow.

"I performed it at a couple of my shows and they sang every word, I didn't even have to say anything."

The longtime friends performed Cake together at Tiller's pop-up show at Mercury Ballroom on Wednesday.

