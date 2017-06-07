True to Self: Bryson Tiller comes home to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Wyandotte Park now has brand new basketball courts. Dozens of lucky kids got to break them in during a clinic coached by former professional and college athletes.

However, the cheers and screams from the crowd weren't for the game. Fans were celebrating the arrival of Grammy nominated recording artist and Louisville native, Bryson Tiller.

"Everybody used to tell me that you can't make it out of Louisville, Kentucky," Tiller said. "You gotta go somewhere else, you gotta go here, you gotta go there and I disagree because I made it out of this city. You know what I mean. If anyone on this court got a dream and you believe in yourself, you can do it."

Through a partnership with Nike, Tiller accomplished his dream. He renovated the basketball courts he grew up playing on. The phrase "It's possible here" is etched on them as a reminder.

Younger fans are hoping they’ll get to use to court soon.

"Yeah if my dad lets me go down here," Shawnte Brown said.

"I love that he gives back to the community and is not forgetting where he came from," Jamerica Cox said.

Tiller made that even clearer when he announced a special pop-up show at the Mercury Ballroom for his hometown, ahead of his summer tour.

"If he has free tickets to his concert I would love to go because I just love him so much," Sara Johnson said. "It was the best thing ever and I love Bryson Tiller so much and oh my God!"

WAVE 3 News did not confirm if Johnson was able to attend the sold-out concert.

Fans were cheering at the top of their lungs outside the Mercury Ballroom in anticipation of Tiller. Some fans were so excited, they couldn't remember the name of their favorite song.

"I love them, I love all of them. I can't name them by name but he's just an inspiration to all of us," Kennedy Kommor said.

Bryson Tiller will return to Louisville in September to wrap up his summer tour, ‘Set It Off’ at the KFC Yum! Center.

