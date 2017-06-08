Former first lady Barbara Bush celebrates 92nd birthday

(Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP, File). FILE- In this March 8, 2017, file photo, former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush attend an awards ceremony hosted by Congregation Beth Israel after the Mensch International F...

KENEBUNKPORT, Maine (AP) - Former first lady Barbara Bush is celebrating her 92nd birthday on the Maine coast.

She and former President George H.W. Bush are planning a low-key day in Kennebunkport, where they spend their summers.

A family spokesman says several family members are with them at Walker's Point.

Her husband, the nation's 41st president, also is celebrating a birthday soon. George H.W. Bush turns 93 on Monday.

