June 7, 2017

By Jennifer Britton, Director
Let's Dance Louisville

Saturday, June 17
6pm
$125
Louisville Marriott Downtown
One vote is $1.00 and can be made on the Let's Dance Louisville website
Benefits The Feed My Neighbor program of the Sandefur Dining Room

A Recipe to End Hunger Summer Food Drive 

Virtual Food Drive is now underway!
Runs through June 26
There are no cans, boxes or heavy lifting
It's a *virtual* food drive online to raise funds for hunger relief right here at home   
Get a team together or raise funds by yourself
Go to wave 3.com click on community tab and start your drive
Summer Cereal Drive at all 37 Kroger locations
http://www.wave3.com/story/35578548/recipe-to-end-hunger-summer-food-drive
Parents with children can dial 877877 and text the word food to find the nearest feeding site to their family
More sites are added daily

Art on the Parish Green

11th Annual Art on the Parish Green
Art with a Historic Vibe
St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 11th & Main Streets, New Albany 
Saturday, 10am-6pm; Sunday, noon-5pm
Nearly 100 juried fine arts and crafts vendors, food court, beer/wine garden, live music
Mass Sunday, 10am
Benefits St. Paul's Shepherd's Kitchen 
ArtOnTheParishGreen.org

