June 7, 2017

Let's Dance Louisville

Saturday, June 17

6pm

$125

Louisville Marriott Downtown

One vote is $1.00 and can be made on the Let's Dance Louisville website

Benefits The Feed My Neighbor program of the Sandefur Dining Room

A Recipe to End Hunger Summer Food Drive

Virtual Food Drive is now underway!

Runs through June 26

There are no cans, boxes or heavy lifting

It's a *virtual* food drive online to raise funds for hunger relief right here at home

Get a team together or raise funds by yourself

Go to wave 3.com click on community tab and start your drive

Summer Cereal Drive at all 37 Kroger locations

http://www.wave3.com/story/35578548/recipe-to-end-hunger-summer-food-drive

Parents with children can dial 877877 and text the word food to find the nearest feeding site to their family

More sites are added daily

Art on the Parish Green

11th Annual Art on the Parish Green

Art with a Historic Vibe

St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 11th & Main Streets, New Albany

Saturday, 10am-6pm; Sunday, noon-5pm

Nearly 100 juried fine arts and crafts vendors, food court, beer/wine garden, live music

Mass Sunday, 10am

Benefits St. Paul's Shepherd's Kitchen

ArtOnTheParishGreen.org

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.