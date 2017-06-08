Groenefeld eying another mixed doubles title in Paris - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Groenefeld eying another mixed doubles title in Paris

PARIS (AP) - The first title of this year's tournament will be awarded Thursday at the French Open when Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Robert Farah take on Gabriela Dabrowski and Rohan Bopanna in the mixed doubles final.

Groenefeld is looking for another mixed title at the clay-court major, having already won in 2014 alongside Jean-Julien Rojer.

The final is the first match scheduled on Court Philippe Chatrier, ahead of the women's semifinals.

In those later matches, No. 30 Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland will face unseeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, with both players celebrating birthdays on Thursday: Ostapenko's 20th, Bacsinszky's 28th.

Second-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic will then face No. 3 Simona Halep of Romania.

