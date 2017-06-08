Ostapenko beats Bacsinszky to reach French Open final

PARIS (AP) - Jelena Ostapenko became the first unseeded women's finalist at the French Open in more than 30 years by beating Timea Bacsinszky on Thursday.
The 47th-ranked Ostapenko, the first Latvian player to reach a Grand Slam final, won 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-3.
The last unseeded player to reach the final at Roland Garros was Mima Jausovec, who lost to seven-time French Open champion Chris Evert in 1983.
Ostapenko sealed the win on her second match point with a forehand winner to break Bacsinszky's serve for the fourth time in the set. It was her 50th winner of the match, which also saw her make 45 errors.
The Latvian turned 20 on Thursday and Marion Bartoli led the Court Philippe Chatrier crowd in singing "Happy Birthday," in French, to Ostapenko moments after her victory.
"I'm really happy," Ostapenko said. "I love to play here, I love you guys, you're amazing, thanks for coming to support me. I'm just happy with the way I celebrated my birthday."
Ostapenko is yet to win a World Tour title. The last player to win their debut title at Roland Garros was Gustavo Kuerten, who lifted the title the day the Latvian was born.
Ostapenko's strong forehand made the difference. It was measured at 76 mph (122 kph), faster than the average of top-ranked men's player Andy Murray.
"I was always playing aggressive and trying to hit the ball when I have the chance," Ostapenko said. "It probably helped me to win today."
Thursday was also Bacsinszky's birthday, her 28th. It is the second time in three years she has lost in the French Open semifinals.
Bacsinszky received treatment on her right knee shortly after dropping serve in the seventh game of the contest. But that did not seem to trouble the Swiss player too much as she broke straight back.
Ostapenko had never been past the third round at a major until this week but she didn't let the occasion faze her as she took the first set on a tiebreaker.
Ostapenko then broke early in the second set but Bacsinszky won the last four games and leveled the match when her opponent double faulted.
Both players struggled on their serve in the final set, which had six of the 16 breaks in the match.
Ostapenko will face either second-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic or No. 3 Simona Halep of Romania in the final.
The first trophy of this year's tournament was awarded earlier when Gabriela Dabrowski and Rohan Bopanna won the mixed doubles title
Dabrowski, who is from Canada, and her Indian partner fended off two match points on their way to a 2-6, 6-2, 12-10 victory over Anna-Lena Groenefeld of Germany and Robert Farah of Colombia for their first Grand Slam title.
___
More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Prosecutors are expected to show jurors an earlier deposition in which Cosby said that he routinely gave women pills and alcohol before sexual encounters and gave at least one of them quaaludes, a now-banned sedative.More >>
Prosecutors are expected to show jurors an earlier deposition in which Cosby said that he routinely gave women pills and alcohol before sexual encounters and gave at least one of them quaaludes, a now-banned sedative.More >>
Authorities: 4 people dead in a murder-suicide in a northeast Pennsylvania supermarket.More >>
Authorities: 4 people dead in a murder-suicide in a northeast Pennsylvania supermarket.More >>
In a step toward possible sainthood, the remains of a former slave have been moved to a Catholic cathedral in Denver so people can more easily honor her and pray for her helpMore >>
In a step toward possible sainthood, the remains of a former slave have been moved to a Catholic cathedral in Denver so people can more easily honor her and pray for her helpMore >>
Kevin Spacey is being very tight-lipped about his plans as host of Sunday night's Tony Awards, saying 'Everything's on the table.'More >>
Kevin Spacey is being very tight-lipped about his plans as host of Sunday night's Tony Awards, saying 'Everything's on the table.'More >>
A jury that heard seven hours of testimony from a woman who says Bill Cosby drugged and assaulted her may soon hear statements he made in an earlier depositionMore >>
A jury that heard seven hours of testimony from a woman who says Bill Cosby drugged and assaulted her may soon hear statements he made in an earlier depositionMore >>
President Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement could accelerate damage to his family's real estate empire in the coming decades, especially his properties that lie just feet from the encroaching sea in low-lying South FloridaMore >>
President Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement could accelerate damage to his family's real estate empire in the coming decades, especially his properties that lie just feet from the encroaching sea in low-lying South FloridaMore >>
NASA has chosen 12 new astronauts from its biggest pool of applicants everMore >>
NASA has chosen 12 new astronauts from its biggest pool of applicants everMore >>
Muslim student athletes at one U.S. high school no longer have to be slowed down by worries that their headscarves might fall offMore >>
Muslim student athletes at one U.S. high school no longer have to be slowed down by worries that their headscarves might fall offMore >>
The woman who says Bill Cosby drugged and molested her over a decade ago is off the stand after giving little ground during cross-examinationMore >>
The woman who says Bill Cosby drugged and molested her over a decade ago is off the stand after giving little ground during cross-examinationMore >>
Lawmakers verbally sparred with top intelligence chiefs after they staunchly refused to answer questions about conversations they had with President Donald Trump regarding probes into Russian activities during the electionMore >>
Lawmakers verbally sparred with top intelligence chiefs after they staunchly refused to answer questions about conversations they had with President Donald Trump regarding probes into Russian activities during the electionMore >>
Fired FBI Director James Comey plans to tell Congress that President Donald Trump told him "I need loyalty"More >>
Fired FBI Director James Comey plans to tell Congress that President Donald Trump told him "I need loyalty"More >>
The parents of a young woman charged with leaking U.S. government secrets to a reporter say she poses no flight risk if she's released from pre-trial confinementMore >>
The parents of a young woman charged with leaking U.S. government secrets to a reporter say she poses no flight risk if she's released from pre-trial confinementMore >>