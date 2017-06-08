DUI crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

DUI crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A DUI crash in McCracken County, Kentucky on Wednesday, June 7 sent one woman to the hospital and then to jail.

Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two-vehicle collision on Clarks River Road around 3 p.m. Wednesday. The investigation showed Heather Morrow, 31, of Paducah, Kentucky, was driving a 1999 Mazda pick-up truck westbound on Clarks River Road nearing the intersection of Tharp Lane. Morrow failed to stop at the red light and struck a 2006 Chevrolet pick-up truck driven by Phillip Arnett, 55, of Mayfield, Kentucky.

Morrow was taken to a local hospital by Mercy Regional EMS for non-incapacitating injuries. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this collision.

Morrow was cited for the following charges:

  • Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. (2nd offense)
  • Failure to produce an insurance card
  • Failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation
  • No registration receipt 
  • Possession of open alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle 

The sheriff’s department was assisted on scene by Handley’s Towing and Mercy Regional EMS.

