The Latest: Kuerten says Nadal could win 15 titles in Paris

PARIS (AP) - The Latest from the French Open (all times local):
___
12:55 p.m.
Among the four men's semifinalists at the French Open, Gustavo Kuerten picks Rafael Nadal to win a record 10th title in Paris.
A three-time champion at Roland Garros, Kuerten will be honored before Sunday's final when he will receive his Hall of Fame ring during a ceremony marking 20 years since he won his first title in Paris. The former No. 1 player was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2012.
"Rafa could potentially win up to 15 times," Kuerten said about Nadal, who has dropped only 22 games in five matches so far. "As you see him again so much as a favorite, you can predict three or four more titles, at least."
Nadal will play against sixth-seeded Dominic Thiem for a place in final. Thiem defeated defending champion Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals.
The other semifinal match will pit top-ranked Andy Murray against 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka.
The 31-year-old Nadal, who retired last year before his third-round match with a wrist injury, is the only man with nine trophies from one Grand Slam tournament.
"I don't think we can ever see another guy like this," Kuerten said.
___
12:30 p.m.
The first title of this year's tournament will be awarded Thursday at the French Open when Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Robert Farah take on Gabriela Dabrowski and Rohan Bopanna in the mixed doubles final.
Groenefeld is looking for another mixed title at the clay-court major, having already won in 2014 alongside Jean-Julien Rojer.
The final is the first match scheduled on Court Philippe Chatrier, ahead of the women's semifinals.
In those later matches, No. 30 Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland will face unseeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, with both players celebrating birthdays on Thursday: Ostapenko's 20th, Bacsinszky's 28th.
Second-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic will then face No. 3 Simona Halep of Romania.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Prosecutors are expected to show jurors an earlier deposition in which Cosby said that he routinely gave women pills and alcohol before sexual encounters and gave at least one of them quaaludes, a now-banned sedative.More >>
Prosecutors are expected to show jurors an earlier deposition in which Cosby said that he routinely gave women pills and alcohol before sexual encounters and gave at least one of them quaaludes, a now-banned sedative.More >>
After revelation of an apparent hacking effort by Russian military intelligence, several US are states trying to figure out if their election systems were targeted.More >>
After revelation of an apparent hacking effort by Russian military intelligence, several US are states trying to figure out if their election systems were targeted.More >>
A woman who accuses Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting her in 2004, is returning to the witness stand to testify at the comedian's sexual assault trialMore >>
A woman who accuses Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting her in 2004, is returning to the witness stand to testify at the comedian's sexual assault trialMore >>
The social media posts of a Georgia woman charged with leaking U.S. government secrets to a reporter included sharp opinions on President Donald Trump and concern about the environmentMore >>
The social media posts of a Georgia woman charged with leaking U.S. government secrets to a reporter included sharp opinions on President Donald Trump and concern about the environmentMore >>
Ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn turns over documents to Senate panel investigation Russia's meddling in the electionMore >>
Ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn turns over documents to Senate panel investigation Russia's meddling in the electionMore >>
Ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn turns over documents to Senate panel investigation Russia's meddling in the electionMore >>
Ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn turns over documents to Senate panel investigation Russia's meddling in the electionMore >>
Ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn turns over documents to Senate panel investigation Russia's meddling in the electionMore >>
Ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn turns over documents to Senate panel investigation Russia's meddling in the electionMore >>
Bill Cosby's accuser in the sexual assault case against him entered the courtroom on Day 2 of the comedian's trial, moving a step closer to telling her story publicly for the first timeMore >>
Bill Cosby's accuser in the sexual assault case against him entered the courtroom on Day 2 of the comedian's trial, moving a step closer to telling her story publicly for the first timeMore >>
A study gives reassuring news for breast cancer survivors who want to have childrenMore >>
A study gives reassuring news for breast cancer survivors who want to have childrenMore >>
Bill Cosby has gone on trial in Pennsylvania on charges he drugged and sexually assaulted a woman in 2004More >>
Bill Cosby has gone on trial in Pennsylvania on charges he drugged and sexually assaulted a woman in 2004More >>