911 call for ride to Hooters ended with trip to Florida jail

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man wanted to go to Hooters so badly that authorities say he told 911 dispatchers he needed a ride to the restaurant because his grandmother had just suffered a stroke in the parking lot.
Instead, 28-year-old Jonathan Hinkle got a ride to the Brevard County Jail Tuesday night after deputies searched for three hours for his grandmother. When they finally found her at another location, she said she hasn't had a stroke or asked anyone for help.
News outlets say Hinkle told the dispatcher he'd pay responders to take him to the Hooters on Florida's Atlantic coast.
Hinkle was arrested on charges of misusing 911. He was released on bond Wednesday night and records don't list an attorney for him.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
More than a dozen governors representing nearly 40 percent of the U.S. economy have signed new climate change pledges since President Donald Trump announced he was pulling out of the Paris climate accord.More >>
More than a dozen governors representing nearly 40 percent of the U.S. economy have signed new climate change pledges since President Donald Trump announced he was pulling out of the Paris climate accord.More >>
Prosecutors are expected to show jurors an earlier deposition in which Cosby said that he routinely gave women pills and alcohol before sexual encounters and gave at least one of them quaaludes, a now-banned sedative.More >>
Prosecutors are expected to show jurors an earlier deposition in which Cosby said that he routinely gave women pills and alcohol before sexual encounters and gave at least one of them quaaludes, a now-banned sedative.More >>
A jury that heard seven hours of testimony from a woman who says Bill Cosby drugged and assaulted her may soon hear statements he made in an earlier depositionMore >>
A jury that heard seven hours of testimony from a woman who says Bill Cosby drugged and assaulted her may soon hear statements he made in an earlier depositionMore >>
President Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement could accelerate damage to his family's real estate empire in the coming decades, especially his properties that lie just feet from the encroaching sea in low-lying South FloridaMore >>
President Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement could accelerate damage to his family's real estate empire in the coming decades, especially his properties that lie just feet from the encroaching sea in low-lying South FloridaMore >>
NASA has chosen 12 new astronauts from its biggest pool of applicants everMore >>
NASA has chosen 12 new astronauts from its biggest pool of applicants everMore >>
Muslim student athletes at one U.S. high school no longer have to be slowed down by worries that their headscarves might fall offMore >>
Muslim student athletes at one U.S. high school no longer have to be slowed down by worries that their headscarves might fall offMore >>
The woman who says Bill Cosby drugged and molested her over a decade ago is off the stand after giving little ground during cross-examinationMore >>
The woman who says Bill Cosby drugged and molested her over a decade ago is off the stand after giving little ground during cross-examinationMore >>
Lawmakers verbally sparred with top intelligence chiefs after they staunchly refused to answer questions about conversations they had with President Donald Trump regarding probes into Russian activities during the electionMore >>
Lawmakers verbally sparred with top intelligence chiefs after they staunchly refused to answer questions about conversations they had with President Donald Trump regarding probes into Russian activities during the electionMore >>
Fired FBI Director James Comey plans to tell Congress that President Donald Trump told him "I need loyalty"More >>
Fired FBI Director James Comey plans to tell Congress that President Donald Trump told him "I need loyalty"More >>
The parents of a young woman charged with leaking U.S. government secrets to a reporter say she poses no flight risk if she's released from pre-trial confinementMore >>
The parents of a young woman charged with leaking U.S. government secrets to a reporter say she poses no flight risk if she's released from pre-trial confinementMore >>
Lawyer Gloria Allred has caused a stir during Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial, because her cellphone rangMore >>
Lawyer Gloria Allred has caused a stir during Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial, because her cellphone rangMore >>
President Donald Trump is promoting to create a "first-class" system of roads, bridges and waterways using $200 billion in public funds to generate $1 trillion in investment to pay for construction projects.More >>
President Donald Trump is promoting to create a "first-class" system of roads, bridges and waterways using $200 billion in public funds to generate $1 trillion in investment to pay for construction projects.More >>