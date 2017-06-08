1 person killed in crash on Dixie Highway at Stites Station Road - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

1 person killed in crash on Dixie Highway at Stites Station Road

By Joey Brown, Digital Content Manager
Connect
One person was killed in the crash at Dixie Highway and Stites Station Road. (Source: Michael Flynn/WAVE 3 News) One person was killed in the crash at Dixie Highway and Stites Station Road. (Source: Michael Flynn/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in extreme southern Jefferson County near the Hardin County line Thursday morning.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
News & Weather apps

Police said a flat bed truck was turning left when another vehicle slammed into the back of it at Dixie Highway and Stites Station Road.

The northbound lanes of Dixie Highway were closed at the Jefferson County line while the accident scene was cleared.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM
+ 7-year-old on Parkland violence: 'It makes me feel sad'
+ Body found in Parkland neighborhood
+ MUGSHOTS: Have you seen these wanted sex offenders?

The victim's name has not been released.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly