NB Dixie Highway closed after deadly crash at Stites Station Road

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - At least one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in extreme southern Jefferson County near the Hardin County line.

Police said a semi was turning when another vehicle slammed into the back of it at Dixie Highway and Stites Station Road.

The northbound lanes of Dixie Highway are closed at the Jefferson County line while the accident scene is cleared.

At least one other person was injured in the crash.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.