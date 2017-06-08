MUGSHOTS: Have you seen these wanted sex offenders? - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

MUGSHOTS: Have you seen these wanted sex offenders?

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD and KSP are on the lookout for several dozen sex offenders who are roaming the streets. Have you seen any of these suspects?

MOBILE USERS: Tap here to view the mugshots of sex offenders on the run

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly