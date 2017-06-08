Police: Gay slur led to attack with metal toaster

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man hit in the head with a metal toaster is recovering from injuries he suffered during an attack that police said happened after he called the suspect a gay slur.

According to an arrest report, witnesses told police Josiah S. Hart, 32, got into a shouting match with the victim, who had used the offensive term to refer to Hart. Hart then allegedly charged the victim and hit him three times in the head with the toaster.

The victim suffered a head injury and was in a substantial amount of pain, police said.

Hart suffered a hand during the altercation and was evaluated and cleared by EMS prior to booking at Metro Corrections.

Hart is charged with second-degree assault. Bond was set at $5,000.

