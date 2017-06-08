John Boel: Field of bad sports dreams changes at CWS, thanks to UofL team

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - I'm not going to lie. I was not happy about the call I received. In fact, it ruined my vacation.

I was visiting family in Wisconsin when my boss called and told me I would be assigned to cover UofL in Omaha at the College World Series if the Cards made it out of their Super Regional.

It was 2007. I hated baseball. I knew nothing about U of L baseball. Never dreamed of going to Nebraska.

So I sat there and rooted against the Cards. I watched them wind their way up through the elimination bracket and then crush Oklahoma State 20-2 in the third and deciding game. Packed my bags for the 105-degree heat index. Congratulations. I'm headed to Nebraska, once called "The Great American Desert."

We arrived late at the ballpark. The other TV crews were already way ahead of me. A soaking wet heat permeated my pores in a sickening feeling I can still remember vividly today. I had a ton of stories to turn. I already needed relief. There was no one warming up in the bullpen.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Kent Taylor: Is this the biggest baseball weekend ever in Louisville?

+ SOLD OUT: All tickets gone for UK-UofL series

+ UofL, UK set to meet in NCAA Super Regional

And then it happened. I ventured into the stadium, past the other seven teams lined up in the massive autograph session, and found the UofL players' line. It was longer than any I've seen for basketball or football players. More surprising, these weren't "homers." The people in this autograph line weren't covered in UofL gear. They were mostly Omaha locals. There was an air of joy in the players' faces and voices I've never encountered before. I've covered the NCAA basketball tournament many times over the decades, from Boise to Miami. There's often a lot of arrogance and entitlement in those locker rooms. The Louisville kids were humble, grateful, joyful, playful and wonderful.

It carried over into their practices, their interviews, and their play on the field. I soon learned one of the big reasons why they were all the kind of happy, down-to-earth, respectful kids I would want my own to be like: they were just like their coach, Dan McDonnell.

He was all-access. He answered every question thoughtfully and honestly. He coached an aggressive style of play that fit the guys perfectly. Home runs were flying out of legendary Rosenblatt Stadium. UofL's Logan Johnson tied the CWS record with four of them. Watching baseball was fun again for me. Player interviews were fascinating, enjoyable and unpredictable.

I didn't understand the attendance. The stands were filled for every game, no matter how hot. It wasn't alcohol-related -- none served at this ballpark. Unlike the basketball tournament, where the fans of the teams make up most of the crowd, this was the opposite. It was mostly local. It became clear the locals worship this event. Imagine that. Sitting through game after game in the heat with no rooting interest, just a love for the game.

I've been in this business since 1984 in a lot of different places and purposes, news and sports. I've never covered a group of people more joyful and gracious, lapping up every d rop of the beauty that rained down under cloudless skies in the College World Series.

Made me like baseball again.

Made me like sports again.

Made me want to go back to Bramble Court in Beloit, Wisconsin, where our parents sat on porches and watched us play baseball in our pajamas until the streetlights couldn't light the blue-collar ballpark well enough anymore.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.